CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC) Short Interest Update

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 118.5% from the October 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SPC traded down 0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 21.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,573. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 21.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is 21.66. CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF has a twelve month low of 21.10 and a twelve month high of 21.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.03.

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.3441 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF’s previous None dividend of $0.22.

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Company Profile

The CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (SPC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in pre-merger Special Purpose Acquisitions Companies. SPC was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is issued by CrossingBridge Funds.

