Critical Review: Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM) vs. Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX)

Carisma Therapeutics and Unity Biotechnology are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Carisma Therapeutics has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unity Biotechnology has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carisma Therapeutics and Unity Biotechnology”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carisma Therapeutics $14.92 million 2.77 -$86.88 million ($1.56) -0.64 Unity Biotechnology $240,000.00 92.68 -$39.86 million ($1.31) -1.01

Profitability

Unity Biotechnology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Carisma Therapeutics. Unity Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carisma Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Carisma Therapeutics and Unity Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carisma Therapeutics -314.78% -506.52% -85.95% Unity Biotechnology N/A -119.70% -45.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Carisma Therapeutics and Unity Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carisma Therapeutics 0 0 2 1 3.33 Unity Biotechnology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Carisma Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 603.52%. Unity Biotechnology has a consensus price target of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 405.05%. Given Carisma Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Carisma Therapeutics is more favorable than Unity Biotechnology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.3% of Carisma Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.5% of Unity Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Carisma Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Unity Biotechnology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Carisma Therapeutics beats Unity Biotechnology on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carisma Therapeutics

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company's ex vivo CAR-M cell therapies include CT-0508, a CAR-macrophage, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; CT-0525, a CAR-monocyte that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; and CT-1119, a mesothelin-targeted CAR-Monocyte that is in pre-clinical stage to treat patients with advanced mesothelin-positive solid tumors, including lung cancer, mesothelioma, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and others. It is also developing in vivo CAR-M cell therapies in collaboration with Moderna Therapeutics to address multiple cancer targets; and multiple assets for the potential treatment of diseases beyond oncology, including fibrosis and other immunologic and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as CARMA Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy. It also develops UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases; UBX2048, a Tie2/VEGF bispecific; UBX2050, a human anti-Tie2 agonist monoclonal antibody for the treatment of eye diseases; and UBX2089, a a-Klotho hormone drug candidate for multiple neurology indications. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

