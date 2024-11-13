CRH (NYSE:CRH) Upgraded at Hsbc Global Res

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Hsbc Global Res to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
CRH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on CRH in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.55.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CRH by 35,497.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,082,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068,682 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 36,503.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,838,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,278,000 after buying an additional 4,825,752 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 1,095.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,275,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,488 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in CRH by 103.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,642,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in CRH in the first quarter valued at $139,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
