Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.55 and last traded at $48.55, with a volume of 3828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRDO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CRDO

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.69. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -290.31 and a beta of 2.19.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $1,763,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,113,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,182,080.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Credo Technology Group news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 15,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $596,723.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,748,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,276,738.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $1,763,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,113,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,182,080.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,379,817 shares of company stock worth $45,262,336. 16.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 37.1% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 64,177 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,993,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,415,000 after acquiring an additional 368,518 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,610,000 after acquiring an additional 21,350 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth $3,876,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.