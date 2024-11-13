Credit Capital Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 2,500 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Credit Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 0.3% of Credit Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 55.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,339,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,359,000 after purchasing an additional 194,944 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 69,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 112.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 105,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after acquiring an additional 56,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 82.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,052,911.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.37. The stock had a trading volume of 390,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,979. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $87.17 and a 1 year high of $130.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 61.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stephens lowered Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

