Credit Capital Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 2,500 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Credit Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 0.3% of Credit Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 55.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,339,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,359,000 after purchasing an additional 194,944 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 69,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 112.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 105,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after acquiring an additional 56,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 82.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,052,911.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Emerson Electric Price Performance
Emerson Electric Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 61.40%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stephens lowered Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.17.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMR
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Emerson Electric
- What is a Dividend King?
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Is Palantir’s AI Edge Enough to Justify Its Price?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.