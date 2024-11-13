Credit Capital Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Credit Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Nutrien makes up 4.8% of Credit Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Credit Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,781,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,012,000 after buying an additional 570,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Nutrien by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,354,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,668,000 after buying an additional 1,794,333 shares in the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP increased its holdings in Nutrien by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 10,683,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,437,000 after buying an additional 6,642,075 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,816,000 after buying an additional 50,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,006,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,522,000 after buying an additional 167,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC downgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Nutrien from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

Nutrien Price Performance

NYSE NTR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,067. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.939 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 144.97%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Featured Stories

