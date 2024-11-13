CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Short Interest Update

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,300 shares, an increase of 142.8% from the October 15th total of 103,500 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

CPS Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

CPS Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.44. 8,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,028. CPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CPS Technologies in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CPS Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of CPS Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

