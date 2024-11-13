Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Shares Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 2,958.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPAY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at about $966,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corpay during the first quarter worth about $994,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Corpay during the first quarter worth about $9,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.
Corpay Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CPAY opened at $374.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $327.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. Corpay, Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.51 and a 1-year high of $375.35.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on Corpay
About Corpay
Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.
