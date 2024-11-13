Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Shares Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 2,958.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPAY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at about $966,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corpay during the first quarter worth about $994,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Corpay during the first quarter worth about $9,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPAY opened at $374.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $327.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. Corpay, Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.51 and a 1-year high of $375.35.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPAY shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Corpay from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Corpay from $327.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Corpay from $330.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair raised shares of Corpay to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corpay from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corpay currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.57.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

