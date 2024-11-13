Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 726491 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Coro Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £861,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.12.

Coro Energy Company Profile

Coro Energy plc operates as an energy company in South East Asia. Its asset portfolio includes Mako gas field in Indonesia; and wind and solar projects in the Philippines and Vietnam. The company was formerly known as Saffron Energy Plc. Coro Energy plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

