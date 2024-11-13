Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Sells 849 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC cut its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,291,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,274,000 after purchasing an additional 707,159 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,029,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,001,000 after buying an additional 355,054 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,935,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,495,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,704,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $131.42 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $96.14 and a 12-month high of $132.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.97.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

