Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Sells 58,420 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,420 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Dodds Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $171.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.58 and its 200 day moving average is $158.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $129.53 and a 1 year high of $173.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

