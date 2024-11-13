Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HEFA. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,269,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 20,810 shares during the period. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,009.8% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HEFA stock opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $26.88 and a 12-month high of $30.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.62.

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

