Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Purchases 424 Shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 275,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 15,946 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,481,000.

NYSEARCA SEIX opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.88.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (SEIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan index. The fund provides actively-managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate loans made by banks to US corporations. SEIX was launched on Apr 24, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

