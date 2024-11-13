Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Has $28,000 Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average is $50.48.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

