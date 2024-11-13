Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Has $13.65 Million Position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 270,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,376 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 3.0% of Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USTB. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $11,970,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 251,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after buying an additional 11,972 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,910,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 29,472 shares during the period.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:USTB opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average of $50.19. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $50.92.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
