Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,527 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $22,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6,375.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 218,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 215,237 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 946.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 187,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after buying an additional 169,195 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 391.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 109,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after acquiring an additional 87,040 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,015,000 after acquiring an additional 37,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,116,000.

NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $78.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.39 and a 52 week high of $78.92.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

