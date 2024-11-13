Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 404,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38,152 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 279,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,394,000 after buying an additional 9,290 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.40. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.14 and a 1-year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

