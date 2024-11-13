Cormark Has Negative View of Altius Minerals FY2024 Earnings

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$26.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

ALS opened at C$24.74 on Wednesday. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of C$16.11 and a twelve month high of C$27.43. The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 79.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.84, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 11.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 116.13%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

