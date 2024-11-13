Cormark Has Bearish Forecast for TSE:AFN FY2025 Earnings

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a report issued on Friday, November 8th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will earn $6.63 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.01. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $6.58 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2026 earnings at $7.33 EPS.

AFN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$72.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$74.38.

Shares of AFN opened at C$52.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.35, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$52.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$52.34. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of C$45.96 and a 1-year high of C$64.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$996.03 million, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

