Cormark Has Bearish Estimate for OTC:GTBIF FY2024 Earnings

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTC:GTBIF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 11th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Green Thumb Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Green Thumb Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GTBIF. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Green Thumb Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Green Thumb Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Green Thumb Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Shares of Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.40. Green Thumb Industries has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $16.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.24.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

