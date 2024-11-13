Cormark Estimates Calibre Mining’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for Calibre Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, November 7th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Calibre Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share.

CXB has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Calibre Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, October 4th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.43.

Calibre Mining Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CXB opened at C$2.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.22. Calibre Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.16 and a 52 week high of C$2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. Calibre Mining had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of C$187.89 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Calibre Mining news, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of Calibre Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total transaction of C$38,385.00. In other Calibre Mining news, Senior Officer Marco Dacosta Galego sold 184,920 shares of Calibre Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.77, for a total transaction of C$512,228.40. Also, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of Calibre Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total transaction of C$38,385.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 232,721 shares of company stock worth $637,453. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

Further Reading

