Core Gold Inc, (TSE:DMM) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Core Gold Inc, (TSE:DMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.39 and traded as low as C$0.36. Core Gold Inc, shares last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 20,899 shares trading hands.
Core Gold Inc, Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.39.
Core Gold Inc, Company Profile
Core Gold Inc, formerly Dynasty Metals & Mining Inc, is a Canada-based gold mining company with operations in southern Ecuador. The Company’s assets are: the Dynasty Goldfield Project, the Zaruma Gold Mine and Mill, as well as the Jerusalem Gold Project located approximately 30 kilometers (km) south of the Fruta del Norte project.
