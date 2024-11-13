Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,063,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,078 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $55,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Copart by 141.5% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 283.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Copart by 477.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $57.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average of $53.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

