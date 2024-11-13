ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:CNOBP)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance

ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $22.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.63.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

