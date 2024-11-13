Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.20), Zacks reports. Compugen had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $17.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

NASDAQ CGEN traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 242,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,585. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1.88. Compugen has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.50 and a beta of 2.64.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company’s immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

