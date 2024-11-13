Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03, Zacks reports.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ:CMPX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.70. 263,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,211. Compass Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMPX shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Compass Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.