Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised Community Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of CHCT traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.08. 310,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.67. Community Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $29.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.93.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.39). Community Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $29.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,951,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,373,000 after buying an additional 53,282 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 749,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,525,000 after purchasing an additional 55,558 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 5,664.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 590,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 580,199 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 428,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 65,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

