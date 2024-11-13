Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Raises Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,843 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in PulteGroup were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHM. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Price Performance

PHM opened at $128.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.30 and a 200-day moving average of $125.02. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.63. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $149.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.25. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,462.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,462.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,043,420.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

