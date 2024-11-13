Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Buys 161 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 941 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Stryker were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centennial Bank AR lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 106.7% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Stryker by 84.8% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 114.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,495. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total value of $2,696,202.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,213.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,495. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,381 shares of company stock worth $24,825,275 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $387.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $361.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.06. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $276.60 and a 1 year high of $388.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.10. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Stryker from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Stryker from $393.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.65.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

