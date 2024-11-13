Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Acquires 491 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.7% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $164.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.02 and a 200-day moving average of $171.85. The firm has a market cap of $225.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.03 and a 1-year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.