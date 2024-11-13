Coast Entertainment Holdings Ltd (ASX:CEH) Insider Gary Weiss Acquires 200,000 Shares

Coast Entertainment Holdings Ltd (ASX:CEH – Get Free Report) insider Gary Weiss acquired 200,000 shares of Coast Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.46 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of A$92,600.00 ($60,921.05).
