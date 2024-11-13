CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $68.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $72.40.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 9.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 83.2% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 35.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 6,959 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 43.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,822,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,715,000 after buying an additional 25,196 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

