CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Short Interest Down 87.3% in October

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 87.3% from the October 15th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 416,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CLP Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CLPHY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.46. 92,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,648. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59. CLP has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $9.54.

CLP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a boost from CLP’s previous dividend of $0.07.

CLP Company Profile

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India Thailand, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

