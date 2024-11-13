Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.60-3.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $55.30-56.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.83 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.89-0.91 EPS.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $59.22. 21,570,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,970,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.57.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $64,965.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,957.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,529 shares of company stock worth $3,509,049. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

