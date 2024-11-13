Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Lowered by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,963 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,480 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $24,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 22,683 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.32.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $64,965.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,957.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at $33,794,278.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $64,965.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,957.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,529 shares of company stock worth $3,509,049. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.30. 2,407,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,883,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.57.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

