Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Down 90.8% in October

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a decline of 90.8% from the October 15th total of 374,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Chugai Pharmaceutical Trading Down 2.3 %
Chugai Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.02. 136,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,623. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.42. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.
About Chugai Pharmaceutical
