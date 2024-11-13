Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Down 90.8% in October

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a decline of 90.8% from the October 15th total of 374,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Trading Down 2.3 %

Chugai Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.02. 136,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,623. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.42. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

Get Chugai Pharmaceutical alerts:

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company’s products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; Edirol, an Osteoporosis agent; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Bonviva, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng.

Receive News & Ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.