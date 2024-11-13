China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in October

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the October 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
China Mengniu Dairy Stock Performance
China Mengniu Dairy stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,241. China Mengniu Dairy has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $33.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
About China Mengniu Dairy
