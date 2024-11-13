China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in October

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the October 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

China Mengniu Dairy Stock Performance

China Mengniu Dairy stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,241. China Mengniu Dairy has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $33.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About China Mengniu Dairy

See Also

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy products under the MENGNIU brand in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Liquid Milk Business, Ice Cream Business, Milk Formula Business, and Cheese Business, and Other segments.

