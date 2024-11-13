Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 4.6% of Rossmore Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Chevron were worth $36,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 19.6% during the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 14.5% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 19,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Chevron by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 114,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $155.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $167.11.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.93.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

