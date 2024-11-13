Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $207.60 and last traded at $207.60, with a volume of 3498 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $205.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.89.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $2.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNG. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 48.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 230.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 98,838 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy



Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

