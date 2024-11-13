Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
Shares of CHMG opened at $51.79 on Tuesday. Chemung Financial has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.90. The firm has a market cap of $246.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.15.
Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Chemung Financial will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Chemung Financial news, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $51,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,322.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHMG. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chemung Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 188,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.
Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.
