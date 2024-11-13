Chegg’s (CHGG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CHGG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Chegg from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chegg from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Chegg from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.14.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75. The company has a market cap of $181.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,585,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after buying an additional 433,709 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 284.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,878,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after buying an additional 2,130,998 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,747,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,798,000 after buying an additional 105,511 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,221,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after buying an additional 1,361,710 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 11,517.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,154,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after buying an additional 2,136,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

