Chase Investment Counsel Corp Purchases Shares of 1,375 United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,113,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,959,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 567.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 180,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,533,000 after acquiring an additional 153,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of UTHR opened at $400.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.56. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $417.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $360.91 and a 200 day moving average of $325.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.23. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UTHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.86.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 269 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.41, for a total transaction of $93,722.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,293.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $92,350.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,215.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.41, for a total transaction of $93,722.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,293.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,396 shares of company stock worth $42,175,418. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

