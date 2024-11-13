Chase Investment Counsel Corp Increases Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,742 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services comprises about 1.8% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $87.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.76. The company has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.14 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,397 shares in the company, valued at $917,535.25. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.68.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

