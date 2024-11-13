Chase Investment Counsel Corp Buys 1,744 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 21.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 308,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,477,000 after purchasing an additional 194,800 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 334,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 537,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,378,000 after buying an additional 58,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.47.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $180.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a PE ratio of 151.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.87 and a twelve month high of $193.88.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 410.08%.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

