Chase Investment Counsel Corp Acquires 3,000 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RHI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 2.1% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 3.3% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 0.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on RHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Robert Half from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Robert Half Stock Up 0.2 %

RHI opened at $76.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.23. Robert Half Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $88.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.17 and a 200-day moving average of $65.57.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Robert Half had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.37%.

Robert Half Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.