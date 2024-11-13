Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 18,962 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,962 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shellback Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 125,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 122,500 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $53,979,000. Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 318.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 17,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,662.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,760.7% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,331 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,052,740.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,052,740.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,023. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $60.49 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.28 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $82.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.47.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

