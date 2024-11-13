Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,869 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 525.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 690.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 87 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $755,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,294 shares in the company, valued at $33,711,700. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $992,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,692,450. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $755,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,711,700. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,937 shares of company stock worth $3,194,673. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on HubSpot from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $666.26.

HubSpot Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $701.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $539.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $545.67. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.07 and a 52 week high of $702.81. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,598.13, a PEG ratio of 8,729.41 and a beta of 1.63.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $669.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.97 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

