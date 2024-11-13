Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth about $681,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth about $174,000. River Global Investors LLP grew its holdings in Target by 4.1% during the third quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 16,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,351,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,995 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on TGT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Daiwa America upgraded Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.47.

Get Our Latest Report on Target

Target Trading Up 1.6 %

TGT opened at $155.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.