Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Invests $722,000 in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 14,376 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, City State Bank grew its position in Pure Storage by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $50.15 on Wednesday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $70.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.02. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $763.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.59 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 4.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

In other Pure Storage news, CAO Mona Chu sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $1,258,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,639 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,874.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pure Storage news, CAO Mona Chu sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $1,258,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,639 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,874.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $4,994,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,970,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 454,542 shares of company stock worth $24,775,030. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

