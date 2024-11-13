Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $2.37 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of PayPal by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,946,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,160 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $493,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,925 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 9,864.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $87,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,030 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in PayPal by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,544,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $120,492,000 after acquiring an additional 899,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $42,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $86.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.67 and its 200 day moving average is $68.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.98 and a 1 year high of $87.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PayPal from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.45.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

